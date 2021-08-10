Discovery announces new content line-up for OTT service

NEW DELHI: Discovery Inc-owned video streaming service, discovery+, has announced a new slate of originals including the second season of its celebrity food show Star vs Food, Money Mafia, an original that will venture into the world of white-collar crime like cyber fraud, Ponzi schemes and stock market manipulation, the Indian remake of American reality series Say Yes To The Dress, among others.

“Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience," Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said in a statement.

This June, the factual entertainment broadcaster said, it was expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres like kids, sports and entertainment programming. Starting June, over 100 new shows including kids and library content from American broadcast network A+E Networks were added to the slate of discovery+. The service will now cover genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across seven languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. in June announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company. Media experts said the combined entity could be a powerful competitor in the Indian web streaming segment, challenging the might of incumbents like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, if it invests enough in local content. While Warner’s streaming service HBO Max is currently unavailable in India, discovery+ launched only last year here and is yet to fully find its feet.

