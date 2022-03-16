Discovery Inc.’s finance chief in recent days faced the challenge of having to secure $30 billion in funding for its planned merger with AT&T Inc.’s media business in volatile markets and with a tight window.

The TV company, which announced its plans to combine its media assets with those of WarnerMedia in May 2021, was up against time as the merger is scheduled to close in the second quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels, who in late 2021 got the green light from the Internal Revenue Service that the transaction could be treated as tax-free—a condition for the deal to go ahead in its current form—had to create carve-out financial statements for the merging AT&T unit as well as pro forma financials for the combined business.

Trying to raise the funding before its next quiet period, Discovery started marketing the bond on March 7, the day the financials were published. “Having to do this in an environment where there is a full-on conventional war in Europe for the first time in a long time was less than ideal," Mr. Wiedenfels said.

Choppy trading conditions in recent weeks have resulted in pulled initial public offerings in the U.S. and Europe and plenty of so-called “no go" calls from bankers, temporarily halting transactions.

Discovery sold its bond in several tranches with an average maturity of 17 years and an average coupon rate of 4.5%. The deal closed Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to announce it is raising interest rates.

“If you are financing a large event, you are not going to be overly opportunistic about that. You will do it when you have a window for it," said Marc Fratepietro, global co-head of the investment-grade debt capital markets business at Deutsche Bank, adding that issuing companies need to be flexible in the current environment. “There are days when you don’t want to go to the market."

Investment-grade rated companies sold $350.71 billion in bonds between the beginning of the year and March 14, down 4.3% compared with the prior-year period. About 60% of that was raised since Feb. 1, according to Refinitiv, a data provider. Russia began invading its neighbor Feb. 24.

The type of transaction, a so-called “Reverse Morris Trust" deal, which combines a tax-free spinoff with a prearranged merger, meant that the entity raising the $30 billion was a subsidiary of A&T. The debt, which at issuance was guaranteed by AT&T, will be guaranteed by Discovery when the merger closes, S&P Global Ratings Inc. said in a March 7 note.

The ratings firm left Discovery’s rating, one level above junk, unchanged, but changed its outlook to positive, stating that there is a low probability that the merger wouldn’t close. The combined company, which will be called Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., will likely be able to bring down its debt levels, S&P said.

The transaction, which was approved by Discovery shareholders last week, is set to generate $3 billion or more in synergies by 2023. “I hope there will be more room for synergies," Mr. Wiedenfels said.

The CFO, who will become the finance chief of the combined company, has a reputation for finding additional cost savings, analysts said. “He is regarded as a pretty good operator," said Doug Creutz, a managing director at investment bank Cowen Inc.

Mr. Wiedenfels is also expected to shrink the company’s debt pile, with S&P forecasting that Discovery will hold about $59 billion in debt. “They will be pretty leveraged when they are a merged company, but will use free cash flow to bring down debt," Mr. Creutz said.

