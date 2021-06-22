After nearly two years, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murarilal Jalan for the revival of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, which has been grounded since April 2019. While the process did breach the 270 day deadline largely due to covid-19 pandemic, this approval is unprecedented for the airline sector, as no domestic carrier has flown after closing operations, said Ashish Chhawchharia, Resolution Professional for Jet Airways and partner, Grant Thornton Bharat Llp. Edited excerpts.

What happens to slots and the future of the airline?

They (NCLT) have said 90 days will be given to work out on the slots matter with authorities, and (get) mutually acceptable solution to the problem. Discussions with various airports, aviation authorities and ministries are underway to find a mutually acceptable solution. Let's see when the order is uploaded, then we will get to see the fine print. Otherwise, the NCLT order is positive.

Is 90 days enough to work out issues on slots?

Work is already going on. And the bench has not said 90 days or nothing, and they have said to come back if extra time is necessary. The timeline is beneficial as it puts some kind of pressure on everyone.

How soon will the payment (towards creditors and banks) start?

This is as per the terms of the resolution plan. So, I think once the order is received, I will inform creditors how they are being dealt with in the plan. Now it will suffice to say that this will be as per the resolution plan, and after effective dates, it (payment) will happen. Before this, we have to carry out certain conditions like having agreement on slots.

Will Sahara's claim be an impediment?

I think this was dismissed today. Sahara's claim was in the other creditor's category and not secured. They had sought to be secured creditors. But, again, let the order come. Let me see in the order copy and how the judges have interpreted that.

Jet Airways AGM was adjourned recently. Any updates?

The AGM will have to be convened again as per the due process. And then agenda for financial statements will have to be carried out. Accounts have been audited but the participation was limited (last time around).

What is your thought about the entire resolution process that was severely delayed?

To the best of my knowledge, this would be unprecedented for an airline to be flying again after being grounded. But I think in terms of the timelines, there were several reasons for delay. Covid being a major reason.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.