Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results case with Sebi

Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results case with Sebi2 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Dish TV India and four others have settled a case related to alleged non-disclosure of voting results of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on December 30, 2021 with market regulator, Sebi.
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV India, its promoter Jawahar Lal Goel, group chief executive Anil Kumar Dua, compliance officer Ranjit Singh and Ashok Mathai Kurien, who was the director of the company, settled the case.
In an order, Sebi said that the entities paid ₹65.34 lakh towards settlement amount. This happened after the entities proposed to Sebi to to settle the alleged violations of regulatory norms through a settlement order, "without admitting or denying the findings".
Market regulator in its order passed on Monday, stated "the pending enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults ...are settled qua the applicants."
Following this, Sebi asked the company in January to disclose the voting results/outcome of the AGM immediately. Separately,it also sought an explanation from the company for the non-compliance with the provision of LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) rules.
In response to the same, the company submitted that the issue of declaration of results of the AGM was sub-judice before the Bombay High Court and requested Sebi to suspend its advisory.
Since the court had not passed any order restraining the company from disclosing the outcome of the AGM, Sebi once again in February reminded the company about its statutory obligations towards shareholders and other stakeholders and advised the company to immediately disclose the voting results of the AGM.
Despite this clarification and repeated advisories issued by Sebi, the company did not disclose the results of voting in the AGM and accordingly the enforcement proceedings were initiated in March this year.
After that, these entities approached Sebi to settle the violations of the rules and settled the case. Dish TV and Singh paid ₹45.54 lakh, while Goel, Dua and Mathai together remitted ₹19.8 lakh.