Dish TV aims at raising its efficiency by lowering capex, customer acquisition cost
Dish TV India launches Dish TV Smart+ initiative, offering OTT services with linear TV subscriptions at no extra cost, aiming to improve customer retention.
Dish TV India, the country's first direct-to-home (DTH) service provider, has embarked on an ambitious journey to streamline its business operations, focusing on reducing capital expenditure, enhancing customer retention, and minimising customer acquisition costs, its top executive said.