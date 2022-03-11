Dish TV board proposes appointment of nominee director

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Monday, shareholders of the satellite service provider had rejected all the three resolutions tabled by the company, including the adoption of financial statements, reappointment of a director, and remuneration of auditors
Mumbai: The board of Dish TV India has proposed the appointment of Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkateish as a nominee director, days after shareholders rejected the re-appointment of director Ashok Kurien.
According to the company’s statement to the stock exchanges, the board has also asked the management to file the necessary application with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for obtaining its approval under the up-linking guidelines.
As per the guidelines, media companies have to seek the government's approval for the appointment of board members.
The appointment of Venkateish assumes significance as the board currently has only five directors including two executive directors, chairman Jawahar Goel and chief executive officer Anil Dua.
B.D. Narang, Rashmi Aggarwal and Shankar Aggarwal are the three independent directors. Both Goel and Dua’s terms will end later this month, while Narang is set to retire at the company’s next annual general meeting.
Currently, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) rules require a company with more than ₹1,000 crore in revenue to have at least six directors.
On Monday, shareholders of the satellite service provider had rejected all the three resolutions tabled by the company, including the adoption of financial statements, reappointment of a director, and remuneration of auditors. This came after the company disclosed the voting results of the annual general meeting held on 30 December following the Sebi's ultimatum to the company.
In September last year, Yes Bank, its largest shareholder, had sought reconstitution of the board citing corporate misgovernance. It wanted to remove five directors, including Goel, and sought the induction of seven members. The private sector lender, which owns 25.6% stake in Dish TV, is peeved with the board on its decision to go ahead with the ₹1,000 crore rights issue.
