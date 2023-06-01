Dish TV board rejects demand for EGM meet to remove directors2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Dish TV said that the board had to turn down the EGM demand as it found that the requisition notices submitted by the 77 shareholders were invalid.
MUMBAI: Dish TV India Ltd, the satellite television provider owned by media mogul Subhash Chandra's Essel Group, announced on Thursday that its board has firmly dismissed a request from a specific shareholder group. The demand entailed organizing an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) aimed at restructuring the company's board and ousting two independent directors, raising concerns about their impartiality.
