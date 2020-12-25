Dish TV gets notice of 4,164 crore from govt for licence fee

Dish TV, the popular direct-to-home operator, on Friday said that it has received a notice from the government for payment of ₹4,164.05 crore for licence fee. "... we would like to inform that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting vide its communication dated December 24, 2020, has intimated the company that basis the accounts of the Company and payment made by the Company towards license fee from the period from the date of issuance of DTH License till Financial Year 2018-19, an amount of ₹4,164.05 crores is payable by the company," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that Union ministry had provided 15 days to remit the amount. The amount includes the license fee payable and accrued interest thereon, it added.

"However, the ministry of information and broadcasting has in its said letter, also mentioned that the amount is further subject to verification and audit and the outcome of various court cases pending before the Hon'ble TDSAT, the Hon'ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu and the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, in the matter of DTH License fee," the operator mentioned in its clarification.

The company said it is studying the communication of the ministry to determine next steps. "The DTH License fee matter has already been through several rounds of litigation, the final outcomes of which are yet to be argued and concluded," the operator said, adding it will update the exchanges in the event of any material developments that take place in relation to this.

Dish TV had received DTH licence in October 2003.

According to Dish TV, the ministry had issued a demand notice in the year 2014 for the licence fee pertaining from the date of issuance of DTH licence till FY 2012–13.

"The said demand notice was challenged by the company before the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) and the said demand has been stayed by the TDSAT, which stay continues to be in force," it added.

"Further, a petition by the company is also pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir where inter alia the quantum/applicability of license fee and imposition of interest has been challenged by it," it said.

"In view of the orders of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and High Court of Kerala, order of the TDSAT and pendency of writs before the Supreme Court of India, the company does not concur with the demand dated December 24, 2020 raised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," it said.

