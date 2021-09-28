Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Dish TV gets two months extension from RoC to call AGM

Dish TV gets two months extension from RoC to call AGM

Premium
Yes Bank, which holds around 25.63 per cent stake in Dish TV, has already sent notice to call an EGM
2 min read . 02:51 PM IST Livemint

  • Dish TV, which is facing a notice from Yes Bank to remove its MD along with four other directors from the board, has postponed the AGM

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV has got a breather, as the Registrar of Companies has granted the company an extension of two months to call an Annual General Meeting (AGM) from the due date by which it ought to have been held.

Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV has got a breather, as the Registrar of Companies has granted the company an extension of two months to call an Annual General Meeting (AGM) from the due date by which it ought to have been held.

On Tuesday, Dish TV's scrip was trading lower by 2.30% at 21.25 on NSE.

On Tuesday, Dish TV's scrip was trading lower by 2.30% at 21.25 on NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a filing on Saturday, the Essel Group firm has said it has postponed the AGM which was scheduled to be held on September 27.

The Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider on September 19, had sought an extension to hold shareholders' meet citing time required for any change in the CEO or the board of directors of the company, as it needs the approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Post filing of the requisite application seeking extension of time, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Mumbai issued an order dated September 23, 2021 for extension of time for holding of the AGM for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2021.

As per the RoC order, "a general extension has been granted to hold the AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 by a period of two months from the due date by which the AGM ought to have been held," the company had informed in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Dish TV said the Board will decide on the revised date for convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, for which requisite intimations will be sent in terms of applicable regulatory provisions.

Following this, the board of the company on September 25, accorded their consent to postpone the AGM.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex@60K, a tale of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Premium

Three challenges facing Netflix’s expansion in India

Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

However, Yes Bank, which holds around 25.63 per cent stake in Dish TV, has already sent notice to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of the DTH service provider firm after it proposed to postpone its AGM.

According to Yes Bank, the extension is based on "unfounded reasons" and Dish TV is engaging in "dilatory tactics" in placing the resolutions to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel along with four other directors.

Yes Bank holds 47.19 crore equity shares of the company, representing 25.63 per cent of the company.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!