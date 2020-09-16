Dish TV India announced the manufacturing of its set-top boxes in India. The company claimed that they have shifted the production of its set-top boxes to India and the first consignment of made in India set-top boxes is ready and are being shipped to the market. The company operates Dish TV, D2H, and Zing brands in this segment.

Dish TV India plans to shift almost 50% of its production to India by the Q1 of 2021 while simultaneously benefiting its business and customers. According to a statement released by the company, the process will further intensify in the coming months, as they are planning to also start the manufacturing of the major components of the Set-Top Box and its accessories in India

Dish TV India also plans to make the STB cabinet in India as well. The company has already started procuring the power adaptor from Indian manufacturers and is in the advanced stage oftalks with remote control manufacturers to produce the remote controls also in India.

Elaborating Dish TV India’s ‘Make in India’ plan, Mr. Jawahar Goel, Chairman & Managing Director, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to join the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and localize the manufacturing of set-top boxes and other key accessories in India only. This announcement reiterates our pioneering position within the DTH industry as we aim to further expand our business operations and develop products that match the intrinsic needs of our customers. With the vision of ‘Make in India’ we reiterate our commitment to producing quality products and are confident that we can achieve several industry firsts. We thank the Government of India for all their support and favorable policies."

By shifting the production to India, the company looks at scaling manufacturing in the country and ways to enable industry revival. This will further assist them to streamline the supply chain, operations, and management.

Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India added, “Making our own STBs and accessories in India could not have come at a better time. Customer needs are evolving rapidly. As we refresh our STB range with a new set of connected devices and hybrid options, working with local design, development and production are definitely going to be a competitive edge for our business."

