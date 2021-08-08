Dish TV introduces digital payment option for users

NEW DELHI : Direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd has announced the launch of a QR scan feature—‘Scan QR and Pay’ for D2H subscribers and 'Scan To Pay' for DishTV subscribers. The move is part of the company’s commitment to a digital-first strategy based on consumers’ increasing preference for self-help options, the firm said in a statement.

DishTV and D2H subscribers will be able to make payments by entering their registered mobile or telephone number or customer ID to generate QR code; scanning with a UPI app, including any UPI-enabled payment or wallet apps and any bank apps that allow UPI QR code scan, after which they have to authorize the payment using a security code.

“The UPI is a secure, convenient, and simple mode of digital payment. We observed an increasing voice of the customer for hassle-free quick payment modes and that is why we decided to implement a special QR Scan payment mechanism for our DishTV and D2H subscribers. This is yet another payment mechanism we have now, giving our customers a wide range of secure and easy payment options," Anil Dua, executive director and group chief executive officer, Dish TV India Ltd said in a statement.

Mint had earlier reported that like last year, the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic may see a decline of 15-20% in cable and DTH (direct-to-home) subscribers though some may return once the situation improves and things go back to normal, according to analysts tracking the media sector.

While many customers in the low-income groups have moved out from the metros to hometowns and villages, commercial spaces such as restaurants and hotels also remained shutdown for more than a month.

Digital payment is gaining an important presence in semi-urban and rural markets where data connectivity is low and the only source of infotainment is television, say industry executives.

