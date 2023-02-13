Dish TV investors press govt for action as pleas to summon EGM go unheard

MUMBAI : Minority investors of Dish TV have written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking regulatory action against the company for ignoring the investors’ request several times to call an extraordinary general meeting. In the second such letter to the government, the investors complained that both the ministry of corporate affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have refused to take any action despite repeated mails seeking regulatory action.

In the first letter written to the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) in January this year, the investors sought approval for seven independent directors proposed by the company’s largest shareholder Yes Bank. The association of Dish TV minority investors asked the government to clear the names of these directors, including Girish Paranjpe, Arvind Nachaya Mapangada, and Haripriya Padmanabhan, urgently, failing which it could explore legal action.

While the association is yet to take any legal action, it has sought a reply under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from MIB on why it failed to approve the appointment of the directors proposed by the largest shareholder.

In this latest letter to the finance minister on Monday, the association of minority investors argued that the regulators have been pulling in different directions in the Dish TV case

“In September 2021, banks (led by Yes Bank) wrote to the management, calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders to remove the then directors of Dish TV and to appoint seven new directors. The board of directors, in a brazen violation of The Companies Act, has refused to call the meeting. As minority investors, we, too, wrote numerous letters to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and to Sebi. Regrettably, the regulators have not taken any action. We find the refusal of MCA to enforce the basic tenets of ‘The Companies Act’ particularly shocking!," said the letter.

The promoters of Dish TV, Subhash Chandra and family, had pledged their holdings in the company in exchange for loans to its numerous group entities. However, the loans have been in default since 2018 and banks have invoked the pledge to take control of 45% of Dish TV’s shares.

Yes Bank, which had a 24 % stake in Dish TV, transferred its shares to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co in December last year, as part of the transfer of all bad loans from the books of the bank. With this transfer, JC Flowers ARC has become the largest shareholder in Dish TV.

The total exposure of all lenders currently stands at ₹10,000 crore, according to the investors’ letter. Many banks, including Yes Bank and J&K Bank, had classified these loans as fraud.