Dish TV investors press govt for action as pleas to summon EGM go unheard
Minority investors of Dish TV have written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking regulatory action against the company for ignoring the investors’ request several times to call an extraordinary general meeting
MUMBAI : Minority investors of Dish TV have written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking regulatory action against the company for ignoring the investors’ request several times to call an extraordinary general meeting. In the second such letter to the government, the investors complained that both the ministry of corporate affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have refused to take any action despite repeated mails seeking regulatory action.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×