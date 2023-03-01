‘Dish TV not appointing govt okayed directors’
- The investors said the move raises suspicion that the Dish TV board is deliberately ignoring the recommendations of its largest shareholder JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co.
BENGALURU : Minority investors of Dish TV India Ltd are questioning the board’s integrity after discovering that the country’s third-largest satellite TV provider failed to induct four of the six independent directors despite the government’s approval of their appointment in December. That the board failed even to inform the exchanges has riled the investors further.
