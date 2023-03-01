‘Dish TV not appointing govt okayed directors’

In a written response on Wednesday, Dish TV disputed the allegations made in the letter from minority investors, characterizing them as “wrong, malicious, incorrect, and baseless" without directly addressing the question of whether it had received a letter from the ministry regarding the appointment of directors. “We would further like to inform [you] that the company has always complied with the reporting requirement under Sebi Listing Regulation 30 and that there is no information, other than those which have already been reported by the company, which needs to be reported to the stock exchange pursuant to extant Sebi Listing Regulations (Regulation 30)," Dish TV said. “Multiple transgressions, from the company’s opaque investments in its OTT arm Watcho, to this game of musical chairs of appointing new directors every time a director’s appointment is rejected, have been brought before Sebi and the ministry of corporate affairs. We hope this episode will make at least one regulator take decisive action," said a second executive, an investor in Dish TV, on the condition of anonymity, referring to the events over the past 18 months in this tussle between Yes Bank and the Subhash Chandra family for the control of Dish TV.