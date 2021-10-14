Dish TV rejects Yes Bank’s proposal to hold an EGM

“Post detailed deliberations, and consideration of the above said facts, advice and opinions, the board was of the opinion that inter alia owing to YBL (Yes Bank Ltd) being a banking company and YBL’s shareholding in the company being a consequence of invocation of pledges, there are certain embargos under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, because of which the said resolutions cannot be placed before the shareholders," Dish TV said in its filing.