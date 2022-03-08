Dish TV reveals AGM results after Sebi diktat; shareholders snub all 3 proposals

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dish TV Ltd has disclosed its results of the annual general meeting (AGM), according to an exchange filing. The disclosure comes a day after markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in an ad-interim order directed Dish TV to disclose the results of its AGM that was held on 30 December within 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the information updated with the exchanges, the shareholders have rejected all the three resolutions proposed in the AGM.

According to the information updated with the exchanges, the shareholders have rejected all the three resolutions proposed in the AGM.

The shareholders have also rejected the adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board and auditors. Further they have also voted against the reappointment of AM Kurien as director and ratification of auditor remuneration.

On Tuesday, Dish TV shares closed 6.03% higher at ₹14.95 apiece on NSE.

The satellite television services provider did not disclose the results of the AGM till today citing a pending case in the Bombay high court. Financial creditors, led by YES Bank, which own 45% stake in Dish TV is said to have voted to oust the present directors and promoter, Jawahar Lal Goel.

Sebi had asked the depositories to immediately freeze the demat accounts of the company's directors and the compliance officer till the voting results of the AGM held last year are disclosed on the stock exchanges or till further orders.

Sebi’s interim order came after it received complaints from YES Bank alleging that Dish TV had wrongfully withheld the results of voting on various proposals put forth in its AGM. IndusInd Bank also requested Sebi to take appropriate action against the company for non-compliance and for misinterpreting the high court’s order.

