Dish TV India Board on Wednesday said extraordinary general meeting as sought by Yes Bank cannot be called. Dish TV Board informed the decision in a regulatory filing today.

The Board further instructed management to send a detailed response to Yes Bank.

Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of Dish TV India Ltd, had asked the satellite television service provider to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders and act on its recommendations to reconstitute the company's board.

This follows Dish TV postponing the annual general meeting that was scheduled on September 27.

Yes Bank holds 47.19 crore equity shares of the company, representing 25.63 per cent of the company.

