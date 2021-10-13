Dish TV says EGM sought by Yes Bank cannot be called

Dish TV says EGM sought by Yes Bank cannot be called1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
The Board further instructed management to send a detailed response to Yes Bank.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Board further instructed management to send a detailed response to Yes Bank.
Dish TV India Board on Wednesday said extraordinary general meeting as sought by Yes Bank cannot be called. Dish TV Board informed the decision in a regulatory filing today.
Dish TV India Board on Wednesday said extraordinary general meeting as sought by Yes Bank cannot be called. Dish TV Board informed the decision in a regulatory filing today.
The Board further instructed management to send a detailed response to Yes Bank.
The Board further instructed management to send a detailed response to Yes Bank.
Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of Dish TV India Ltd, had asked the satellite television service provider to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders and act on its recommendations to reconstitute the company's board.
This follows Dish TV postponing the annual general meeting that was scheduled on September 27.
Yes Bank holds 47.19 crore equity shares of the company, representing 25.63 per cent of the company.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!