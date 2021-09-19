Dish TV seeks to extend AGM, says requires regulatory nod for suggested changes

"Accordingly, in order to ensure compliance of all applicable laws and guidelines in respect of the Notices sent by YBL and also to ensure that the Company does not default on any of the regulatory and lender covenants, the Board of Directors of the Company have today approved making requisite applications as per provisions of the Companies Act for seeking extension of time under applicable regulatory provisions for convening the AGM of the Company which is presently scheduled to be held on September 27, 2021… ," said Dish TV.