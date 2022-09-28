Dish TV shareholders reject four resolutions2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:07 AM IST
Resolutions shot down include appointment of Rakesh Mohan as independent director
BENGALURU : Shareholders of Dish TV India Ltd voted against the appointment of Rakesh Mohan as an independent director on the board, indicating reservations minority investors have about the management of the Subhash Chandra-led firm.