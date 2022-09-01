Dish TV shares rise 20% as chairman agrees to exit board after Yes Bank tussle

Yes Bank's year-long campaign to oust Goel from the board of Dish TV India paid off
Dish TV has said that Goel would not opt for a re-appointment on its board and independent director Bhagwan Das Narang would vacate office after his term expired
Shares of Dish TV saw the biggest jump in three years, rising 20% on Thursday after the broadcast satellite service provider said Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel agreed to step down as a director at the company’s annual general meeting on 26 September, signalling a win for top shareholder Yes Bank in its push for a board overhaul.
Stock of Dish TV gained more than 20% to trade at ₹14.46 apiece in the afternoon session on the BSE today.
Yes Bank holds about 25% stake in Dish TV. It has been pushing for a board reconstitution, including the removal of Goel, Narang and other members, citing corporate governance issues and alleging that the board was "purportedly acting at the behest of certain minority shareholders".
Dish TV on Wednesday informed exchanges that Goel would not opt for a re-appointment on its board and independent director Bhagwan Das Narang would vacate office after his term expired.
In a separate notice, the satellite TV provider also said that the board had agreed to induct Sunil Kumar Gupta, Uday Kumar Varma and Haripriya Padmanabhan as directors after the information and broadcasting ministry approves their candidature.
Dish agreed to add couple of Yes Bank's nominees to its board
Earlier this month, Dish TV had agreed to induct three independent directors – Girish Paranjpe, Arvindnachya Chandranachya and Madan Mohanlal Verma – on its board.
Padmanabhan, Paranjpe and Chandranachya were part of the seven directors Yes Bank had proposed in its letter dated 5 September, 2021 when, alleging corporate misgovernance, it sought reconstitution of Dish TV’s board.
All of these recommendations to the board imply that the satellite TV provider has agreed to induct three members recommended by the bank and three directors nominated by the company, a development reported by Mint on 23 August.
"Shareholders are hoping that this will be a new phase for Dish TV, with the dispute between promoters and Yes Bank getting resolved," said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of InGovern Research Services, a corporate governance advisory firm.
"With a new board, the company would be in Yes Bank's control. If Yes Bank is not interested in running the company, they should push for a sale of the company to some strategic buyer."
Last year, Mint had reported that Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel was in early talks for a majority stake in Dish TV.
In June, Goel resigned as the managing director after shareholders rejected a proposal for his re-appointment.
Dish TV shares, which were down 35% this year as of last close, marked their biggest intraday percentage gain since May last year.
