NEW DELHI: Direct-to-home (DTH) platform Dish TV has announced support to the fight against covid-19 with an offer to credit one day worth of entertainment subscription to every customer who uploads his or her details of vaccination on the company’s websites.

Further, all hospitals and nursing homes with DishTV or D2H connections will get one month of free subscription of their existing plan. Those that haven’t recharged their connections recently, will be extended the same benefit upon recharge, the company said in a statement.

“The second wave of covid-19 has hit the nation hard and has impacted all of us in some way or other. One big way to fight the battle successfully is to get vaccinated. We are encouraging our subscribers to get themselves vaccinated by offering them an extra day of entertainment. We are also expressing our gratitude to the frontline covid warriors by providing one month of free entertainment to all the hospitals," Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd said in a statement.

To be sure, several companies, including those in the media and entertainment space, have tried to do their bit for the ongoing covid crisis.

Last month, Star India had pledged financial support of Rs. 50 crore towards the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts in India. The sum will be utilized to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), along with actor Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF), had pledged to use the revenues generated from their Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that released online and in cinemas this Eid, to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation.

