Dish TV steps up covid-19 support

“The second wave of covid-19 has hit the nation hard and has impacted all of us in some way or other. One big way to fight the battle successfully is to get vaccinated. We are encouraging our subscribers to get themselves vaccinated by offering them an extra day of entertainment. We are also expressing our gratitude to the frontline covid warriors by providing one month of free entertainment to all the hospitals," Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd said in a statement.