Dish TV to move SAT against Sebi's order

Sebi noted that the high court had in its order dated 23 December, while rejecting any ad-interim relief, did not prohibit the company from disclosing the outcome of the AGM. But the company by taking an erroneous plea that the matter is sub-judice, has been delaying the disclosure, knowing fully well that there is no such order restraining the company from disclosing the outcome of the AGM, it said. Subsequently, the high court observed that the pendency of the Dish TV case will have no bearing on the disclosure requirements of SEBI.

