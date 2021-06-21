OPEN APP
Dish TV to raise up to 1,000 crore through rights issue

The board of the company in a meeting held on Monday approved the fundraising of up to ₹1,000 crores through rights issue of equity shares, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.
Funds would be raised through issuance of fully paid-up equity shares at 10 apiece, including premium of 9 per fully paid-up equity share, to eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date.
  • Funds would be raised through issuance of fully paid-up equity shares at 10 apiece, including premium of 9 per fully paid-up equity share, to eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date.

Direct-to-home company Dish TV India Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising up to 1,000 crore through a rights issue in one or more tranches.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Monday "approved the fundraising of up to 1,000 crores through rights issue of equity shares", the Essel Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

This would be "subject to receipt of such corporate, regulatory and other approvals/consents, as may be required under applicable rules, regulations and laws," it added.

Funds would be raised through issuance of fully paid-up equity shares at 10 apiece, including premium of 9 per fully paid-up equity share, to eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date.

"The Board authorised the 'Fund Raising Committee' to proceed with Rights Issue forthwith, and inter-alia decide the other terms and conditions of the Rights Issue including setting the record date... and other related matters," it said.

The DTH service provider's board had on February 7 this year considered various options for fundraising.

Later on February 17, the board constituted a Fund Raising Committee for ''recommending, taking actions and monitoring in the matters of raising funds and related matters thereof''.

