Dish TV writes off Rs203 crore investment in Watcho

“Shareholders had rejected from approving Dish TV's financial report as the auditor had made qualifying remarks on the investments in Watcho and also because it had not done the mandatory impairment test with regards to the Videocon D2H business," said an investor, who owns more than 1% shares of Dish TV. “Now the auditor has not made any qualifying remarks after the company decided to write off these investments. So Dish TV wants to get its financials approved by the shareholders in the AGM (Annual General Meeting)"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}