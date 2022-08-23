New twist in Yes Bank-Subhash Chandra tussle over Dish TV3 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:37 AM IST
Dish has failed to get investors to vote on new board inductees, as they rebuffed the proposals on two occasions in the past 10 months
MUMBAI/BENGALURU : The year-long fight between Yes Bank Ltd and the Subhash Chandra family for control of Dish TV India Ltd has thrown up another surprise after the satellite television provider agreed to induct two independent directors originally recommended by the bank.