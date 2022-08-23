New twist in Yes Bank-Subhash Chandra tussle over Dish TV

For now, Dish TV’s five-member board includes Jawahar Goel, a non-retiring director, and four independent directors. Besides Narang and Aggarwal, Rashmi Aggarwal and Rakesh Mohan are the two other independent directors. Shareholders need to approve the appointment of Mohan, who was inducted last month, before 29 October, as under the new rules effective this year, all director appointments need to be put before shareholders to vote within three months.