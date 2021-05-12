A top official from Bharat Biotech on Wednesday stated it is quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about the firm's intentions regarding supply of COVID vaccine Covaxin.

The comment came hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, on Tuesday, wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the manufacturing technology of COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" to other manufacturing companies, an ANI report said.

Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella took to Twitter on Wednesday noting that the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10 and added that its disheartening to hear states complaining about the firm's intentions.

"18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U," she said in a tweet.

Supplying vaccines directly to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech

The company on Tuesday informed that the firm has been supplying its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin directly to 18 states since May 1.

"Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine," the company tweeted.

The pharma firm also appealed to people to vaccinate themselves and their family members.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam are among the 18 states where the company has been supplying the vaccines directly.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India currently and has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished: Sisodia

Claiming that the stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished, Sisodia stated on Wednesday, "The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine."

"We had demanded 1.34 crore doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin & Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can't provide. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned govt officials," said Sisodia.

He also said, the Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Tuesday, while accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of "forcing" state governments to compete among themselves in the international market for anti-Covid shots.

