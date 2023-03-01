DishTV clarifies on corporate governance breach, calls minority investors allegations 'baseless'; stock ends 10% up
- As per the regulatory filing of DishTV, the company has already announced four names on its board for which the company will be seeking approval from its shareholders in the EGM on March 3rd.
Noida-based satellite television provider, DishTV on Wednesday denied allegations related to corporate governance breach. Also, the company called minority investors' allegations regards to same as 'baseless' and informed them that it is in the process to submit its reply. DishTV is in focus ahead of its extraordinary general meeting where it seeks approval from shareholders over the appointment of four directors. On BSE, DishTV's share price rallied.
