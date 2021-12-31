Dish-Yes battle set to escalate

“This is an unprecedented move," said the executive, on the condition of anonymity. “The earlier Bombay high court order did not offer any relief to a promoter entity of Dish TV when they questioned the legal ownership of the Bank-owned shares. The court did not say not to disclose the voting results. We are discussing this move with our lawyers and should file a petition next week, asking for the court to make the management declare the results," the executive said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}