Disinvestment of Air India finally seems to take off

The Union government has sweetened the deal for investors as the Air India Ltd sale evoked no response initially. This could have possibly encouraged interested buyers. For one, 100% of Air India is up for grabs, compared to just 76% earlier. The government also made a change in the terms of bidding by allowing potential investors to bid on the basis of enterprise value, which is equity value plus net debt. As a result, investors can determine the amount of Air India’s debt that they would want to take on, rather than being saddled with a fixed quantum of debt determined by the government.