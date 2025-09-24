Disney+ and Hulu subscription prices hike: Here's how much you need to pay from October 21

The Walt Disney Company is hiking the price of their subscription streaming service from October 21.

Notably, media companies have hiked streaming services prices to increase profits following years of investment into the business, as per a Bloomberg report.

Disney has targeted $1.3 billion operating income from streaming in FY26, up from an earlier forecast of $1 billion.

What is the price increase for Disney subscriptions? Disney+ is set to raise prices, with its ad-supported plan going up by $2 to $11.99 and its ad-free tier jumping $3 to $18.99.

Hulu will follow suit on the same day, increasing its ad-supported plan by $2 to $11.99.

Meanwhile, ESPN Select will also see a $1 hike, bringing its monthly cost to $12.99.

Several bundles involving Disney+ will increase in price as well.

Earlier this year, Disney said it would continue improving the profitability of its online video platforms. The price increases taking effect in October had been planned for several months and are unrelated to the recent suspension and reinstatement of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, a company spokesperson said.

In its most recent earnings statement in August, Disney said it had added 1.8 million new subscribers to its flagship Disney service in the fiscal third quarter, bringing the total to 128 million. The company, which is facing slowing subscriber growth for its namesake platform, has been integrating its Disney and Hulu streaming services into a single app and including a larger slate of programming, such as ABC News.

Disney introduced a new ESPN streaming service priced at $30 per month to house its sports programming, as is bundling its services together at discounted rates. The cost of some of its bundled plans also increased.

The Burbank, California, based entertainment giant increased the price of Disney last year by as much as 25%.

