Disney announces ‘Mahabharata’ adaptation on Hotstar, to beef up local content

The other project in the works is Showtime starring Emraan Hashmi, set in India’s movie industry, to be co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment that will stream in 2023.
ANAHEIM: Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming platform owned by Walt Disney, will premiere an adaptation of the mythological epic Mahabharata. This will be an ambitious, big-budget project in collaboration with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena known for Bombay Velvet and Udta Punjab.
Speaking at the D23 Expo, an annual fan event in Anaheim, California, Gaurav Banerjee, head of content and development, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM (Hindi-speaking market) entertainment network, Disney Star said the show whose cast is still being worked out will launch in 2024 and will be co-produced by Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.
Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is the most successful talk show in India, Banerjee said. The seventh season is the most watched digital show in the country every week, he added. It will also return for the eighth season co-produced by Johar’s company.
Out of Disney+’s global 221 million paid subscriber base, Hotstar makes up around 58 million, Disney said. The service is known as Hotstar only in India, Indonesia and some other Asian markets.
“Our philosophy for our D2C services is that there is no one size fits all. While all of our global brands such as Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars are available across our different platforms, we understand that some of it may not resonate as well with local audiences in certain markets," said Rebecca Campbell, chairman, international content and operations at Walt Disney. Disney is looking at content white spaces, Campbell said, or in other words, trying to come up with local stories with talent that is familiar. “We try to come up with something that will work locally and then see if the stories can travel."
Along with retaining the satellite television rights to the IPL (Indian Premier League), Campbell said the company will stream the Australian Cricket League, International Cricket Council (ICC) and other sports properties in the coming months that will complement its movie and general entertainment offerings. Disney’s linear television networks clock in 700 million viewers on a monthly basis in India thanks to offerings in nine languages, she added.
To be sure, having lost the rights to live-stream Indian Premier League matches for the next five years, Disney+ Hotstar is going all out to beef up its entertainment content and prevent subscribers from leaving the platform, especially in India. Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 recently won the digital streaming rights to the IPL for Rs. 23,758 crore for 2023-27.
Apart from Koffee With Karan, Hotstar has seen success with local originals like Aarya starring Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness besides the post-theatrical premiere of Kamal Haasan’s Tamil hit Vikram. While no official announcement has been made yet, it has hinted at a collaboration with Bollywood star Kajol.
At the D23 Expo on Friday, Disney also announced a sequel to its animation hit Inside Out, besides international originals like Win or Lose and Elio, among others.
Lata Jha was at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim at the invitation of the company.