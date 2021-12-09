New Delhi: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, represented by JSW Sports, has been announced as brand ambassador for Disney Byju's Early Learn App. Think And Learn Private Limited, which runs Byju's has taken Disney-licensed characters for its early learning app for younger children.

The company said in a statement that Chopra's achievements at the Tokyo Olympics have inspired the youth to dream big, chart their own course, and not give up. He has been found to be a true representative of the company's values, it said.

As part of this two-year commitment, Chopra will inspire the young learners to learn in a more creative and interactive way and most importantly, help them understand the importance of sports in their lives, it added.

Chopra said that as a sportsperson, there is nothing more encouraging than seeing children learn from an early age while getting the chance to instill the right values in them. "In sport or life, learning and training go hand in hand and I hope I can work with these children to get them engaged and more involved with the learning process," he said.

JSW Sports' CEO Mustafa Ghouse said that while a lot has been written and said about Chopra's historic achievement in Tokyo, the story behind how he got there is truly inspirational, making him a great role model for the youth.

"We have been working closely with him to identify meaningful brand associations, and this partnership made sense since he has always wanted to work with children," said Ghouse.

Since his gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Chopra has seen a meteoric rise in following on social media and has become the top five most searched sports personalities in India in 2021 (The Yahoo Year Review).

Additionally, Chopra has become one of the country's most sought-after brand endorsers this year, having signed long-term associations with 10+ major brands since the Olympics. He is said to be charging ₹2.5 crore per endorsement as fee, as per media reports.

