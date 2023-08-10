Disney+ Hotstar loses 12.5 million subscribers in June quarter; CEO Bob Iger says ‘more to accomplish’2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Disney reported a decline in subscribers to its streaming service and a net loss of $460 million, but shares rose by 2.5%. The loss in subscribers was mainly attributed to its Indian business and the loss of streaming rights for the Indian Premier League.
Disney reported third straight quarter of declining subscribers to its streaming service declining while the company promised to address the issue of password sharing from next year. Despite the loss of subscribers and posting a net loss of $460 million, shares of Disney rose by around 2.5 % to $90 in after-hours trading.