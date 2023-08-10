Disney reported third straight quarter of declining subscribers to its streaming service declining while the company promised to address the issue of password sharing from next year. Despite the loss of subscribers and posting a net loss of $460 million, shares of Disney rose by around 2.5 % to $90 in after-hours trading.

Disney lost 7.4% of its international subscribers from the last quarter going from 157.8 million subscribers in the second quarter to 146.1 million subscribers in third quarter. The company lost around 3,00,000 subscribers domestically in US and Canada - the same number it lost in the last quarter, reported AP. In a bid to woo the customers, Disney has said that it would soon launch an ad-supported version of its streaming service in Europe, Canada and the US.

According to Reuters, the entertainment giant added 8,00,000 Disney subscribers internationally while losing 12.5 million Disney+Hotstar subscribers in the last quarter owing to the loss of streaming rights for Indian Premiere League matches.

Speaking on how Disney + Hotstar was shaping the long-term international streaming strategy for Disney, CEO Bob Iger was quoted as saying by Techcrunch, “We actually have been looking at multiple markets around the world with an eye toward prioritizing those that are going to help us turn this business into a profitable business. What that basically means is there are some markets that we will invest less in local programming but still maintain the service."

Bob Iger has also promised to turn the company profitable once again with a hike in prices of its ad-free Disney and Hulu plans from October this year and a crackdown on password sharing which is expected to commence from next year.

While terming the near-term environment as ‘challenging’, Iger said, “I returned to Disney in November, and I've agreed to stay on longer, because there was more to accomplish before our transformation is complete,"

The media conglomerate plans to raise the price of its ad-free Disney plan by $3, or about 27 per cent, to $14. The cost of its ad-free Hulu plan is also expected to rise by $3, taking it to $18 per month and making the service even more expensive than Netflix.

In terms of password-sharing crackdown, Iger did not provide the details while saying it could reap some benefits to the company. The crackdown will begin in 2024 and might not be completed that year. Analysts quoted by AP said that price hike and password-sharing restrictions could help put Disney back on a path of sustainable growth.

Iger took back his role as the CEO of Disney in November last year and has been working on turning around the company's streaming business while ensuring the that the financial situation doesn't worsen. Disney has announced that Iger will continue to remain CEO of The Walt Disney Co. till 2026 after he agreed to a two-year contract extension.

(With inputs from agencies)