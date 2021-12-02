Disney elects Susan Arnold as board chairman, replacing Robert Iger

Her appointment is another indication of the changing of the guard happening at Disney when Mr. Iger leaves at the end of the year. As Disney’s CEO from 2005 to 2020, Mr. Iger enjoyed board support as he oversaw a transformation of the world’s largest entertainment company, mostly through a series of acquisitions that put brands like Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm Ltd. under one roof. His departure closes a chapter for Disney as several other high-ranking lieutenants are following him out the door, an exodus that will cement Mr. Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, as the executive in charge.