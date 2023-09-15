Disney engages in discussions with Nexstar regarding potential ABC sale: Report

Disney engages in discussions with Nexstar regarding potential ABC sale: Report1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Disney is in talks to sell the ABC TV network to Nexstar Media Group, according to sources. Following the initial report, Disney's stock experienced a 1.2% increase in its closing price, whereas Nexstar's stock surged by 5.7%.
Walt Disney Co has engaged in preliminary talks regarding the potential sale of its U.S. TV network ABC to Nexstar Media Group Inc, a regional TV station operator, according to individuals with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
