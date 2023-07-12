Disney explores strategic options for its business in India: Report2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Walt Disney is considering options for its Star India business, including a joint venture or sale, as it looks to help the India business grow and reduce costs
Walt Disney is considering options for its Star India business, including a joint venture or sale, as it looks to help the India business grow and reduce costs. The talks are in the early stages and no decisions have been made, according to a WSJ report.
