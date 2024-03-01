Disney Family Rebukes Nelson Peltz, Praises Bob Iger in Shareholder Letters

The descendants of Walt Disney and his late brother Roy O. Disney on Thursday released two letters addressed to Disney shareholders, backing the company and Chief Executive Bob Iger in their fight against Peltz and his Trian Fund Management. Trian is seeking two seats on the Disney board at April’s annual meeting.“Disney is not a company that makes widgets—it makes magic," read one of the letters, which was signed by Roy P. Disney, Susan Disney Lord, Abigail E. Disney and Tim Disney, all grandchildren of Walt’s brother, who served for decades as the financial brains behind the company. “Bob Iger, his management team, and the Board of Directors are faithful to this magic."

