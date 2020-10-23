Disney+ Hotstar announces first slate of Tamil originals

To be sure, older Hotstar offerings were also dubbed in Tamil, among other languages, but these are the platform’s first set of originals made in the language. Earlier this month, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video had announced their first Tamil original films too. Netflix has an anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal, featuring shorts by popular filmmakers like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara and Vetrimaaran, starring names like Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi and others. Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, has Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films with top names like by Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Karthik Subbaraj.