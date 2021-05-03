Disney+ Hotstar announces slate of short-format shows

In March 2020, Hotstar, the video streaming service of the Star network, was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in India and a few other Asian markets. Elsewhere, the service is known as Disney+. Walt Disney reported revenues of $1.62 billion for the quarter ended 2 January. There is however, a downside to the growth in subscriber base, with much of it coming from unpaid users in Asia. That has led to a drop in average revenue per user (Arpu), which fell 28% to $4.03 this quarter for the service in all markets.