Disney Hotstar India to crack down on account sharing: Report

Disney Hotstar India to crack down on account sharing: Report2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Disney's streaming service in India, Disney Hotstar, is implementing a new policy to restrict login access to only four devices in an effort to address password sharing. This comes as Netflix notifies subscribers in over 100 countries of additional charges for sharing the service.
Walt Disney's streaming service in India is set to implement a new policy for its premium users, restricting login access to only four devices. The move is intended to address the issue of password sharing in this crucial market.
