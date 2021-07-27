Disney+ Hotstar rolls out new slate, mobile plan

“One insight we’ve got from the pandemic is that people aren’t just watching content on one screen so we need to diversify and be flexible on how we help customers access the service rather than adopt a one-dimensional approach," said Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar. The mobile plan is meant to give consumers the choice to access the service where they want to, he added. The company that is more than doubling down on its local originals will be exploring regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu and others a lot sooner.

