Disney+ Hotstar subscriber base dips by 8% in March quarter; eyes lower content volume3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar will remove certain content from its streaming platforms and expects to take an impairment charge of $1.5-$1.8 billion.
Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co has reported an 8% drop in subscriber base to 52.9 million in January-March quarter as the media and entertainment conglomerate looks at lower content volume.
