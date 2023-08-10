Disney+ Hotstar sees user exodus as IPL rights end2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The loss of Indian Premier League (IPL) streaming rights blew a hole in the subscriber base of Disney+ Hotstar in the June quarter, with 12.5 million users choosing not to renew their subscriptions. Walt Disney Co. said the subscriber base at its video streaming platform shrank 24% from 52.9 million to 40.4 million, the sharpest fall in any quarter yet.