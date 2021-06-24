Disney+ Hotstar set to hire 250 people across verticals

NEW DELHI: Building on rising audience base in the country, video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar has announced over 250 job openings across different levels and verticals. It has plans to recruit talent in engineering, marketing, content and revenue to drive growth, the company said in a statement.

“Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India’s immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers. In these disruptive times, we are keen to create opportunities for talent to thrive in an environment built on the core values of diversity and inclusion," Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

In the past, Star and Disney India have announced employee benefits such as extended maternity leave, four-week paternity leave, IVF Benefits, insurance cover for employees (including LGBTQ+) and his/her/their family (dependents).

Disney+ Hotstar was the strongest contributor to Disney+’s net subscriber additions worldwide, as per its earnings review this May, making up approximately a third of the OTT platform’s subscriber base at the end of the March quarter. Given that total Disney+ subscribers stood at 103.6 million, this would translate into around 34 million subscribers for Disney+ Hotstar.

In March 2020, Hotstar, the video streaming service of the Star network, was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in India and a few other Asian markets. Elsewhere, the service is known as Disney+. In a price-sensitive market like India, Hotstar is priced at Rs. 299 per annum for its VIP service and Rs. 1,499 for Premium. Netflix that has three monthly plans—basic (Rs. 499), standard (Rs. 649) and premium (Rs. 799) has introduced a mobile-only subscription priced at Rs. 199 per month. Amazon Prime membership that was available for Rs. 129 a month or Rs. 999 per year, can now be accessed by Airtel pre-paid customers starting at Rs. 89 a month.

