Disney + Hotstar signs nine sponsors for India vs England series

NEW DELHI: Star India owned over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday said it has signed nine key sponsors for the ongoing India vs England series which started on 5 February.

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has come on board as the co-presenting sponsor, with ICICI Bank and Tata Cliq as the ‘powered by sponsors’. Online food delivery platform Zomato, edtech firm Unacademy, online healthcare startup 1MG, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kingfisher Storm Soda, and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water have been signed-on as associate sponsors.

The Paytm India vs England series, currently underway, will conclude on 28 March. The series comprises four test matches, five T20 matches, and three ODIs.

“International cricket has come back to India after a while, resulting in a tremendous high-energy, positive sentiment from both, fans and advertisers, alike. Advertiser interest has been at an all-time high which is reflected in the ad inventory being sold out on the key T20 and ODI matches. Disney+ Hotstar has highly engaged affluent audiences that appeal to brands across several categories...," said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.

The platform said it has a host of innovative advertising and branded content solutions for businesses to reach out to and engage with audiences more effectively.

The series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages--English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil--and will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium users.

After an impressive win by Team India in the cricket test series against Australia earlier this year, advertisers have been queuing up for slots as India takes on visitors England in the two-month series.

Mint reported that according to media buyers' estimates, official broadcaster Star India is expected to rake in ₹500 crore in ad revenues from television and Disney+Hotstar.

