Disney India appoints George Cherian as head of corporate communications

Cherian comes with over 25 years of experience as a financial journalist and a communications professional. In his previous role as director and head of Group Communications for the Deutsche Bank Group in India, he led all brand and communications activities for the bank’s various businesses in the country. He previously headed communications for Barclays in the Asia Pacific region. As a journalist, George was a part of the founding teams of Bloomberg TV India and ET NOW and prior to this, he worked with The Economic Times.