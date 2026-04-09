Disney layoffs: Entertainment giant to cut 1,000 jobs in coming weeks, says report; who is affected?

Disney layoffs: Disney is set to lay off 1,000 employees in the coming weeks, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.
This is the first major round of layoffs at Disney after new chief executive officer, Josh D’Amaro, took on his role.
According to the WSJ report, plans for the coming Disney layoffs began before Josh D'Amaro assumed his new role as Disney's chief executive officer in March.
The upcoming Disney layoffs are likely to affect less than 1% of the company's total number of staff, according to a separate report by Reuters. At the end of fiscal year 2025, Disney employed about 231,000 people in the company.
As per the Wall Street Journal report, many of the Disney layoffs will be in the company's marketing department that was recently consolidated.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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